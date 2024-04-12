Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 101,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

