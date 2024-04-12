Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $120.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

