Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

PHDG opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

