GE Vernova’s (GEV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.
GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
