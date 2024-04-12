GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires $112,200.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 564.50 and a beta of -0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

