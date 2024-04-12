Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 119,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,803. The company has a market capitalization of $688,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

