Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Shares of GALT stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

