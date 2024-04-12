FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ADS-TEC Energy PLC Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

