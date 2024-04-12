FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ADS-TEC Energy PLC Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.48.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
