FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 218,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

