Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 200,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 291,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FL. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

