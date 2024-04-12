Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 802 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

