Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.16 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

