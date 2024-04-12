Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

