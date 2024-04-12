Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBRT. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

FBRT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

