Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Bank of America from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$186.19.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$165.96 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$158.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2207264 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

