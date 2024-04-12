Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
Shares of FORW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,776. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Forwardly Company Profile
