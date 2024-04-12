Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,776. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

