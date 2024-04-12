Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.90. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1,963,566 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

