Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Sells C$313,375.65 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

FVI opened at C$6.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.55. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1271642 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

