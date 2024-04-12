Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

