Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
