Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

