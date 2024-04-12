Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE FLS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

