FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.