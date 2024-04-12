First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGCGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,712,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 731,670 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $24.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,363.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

