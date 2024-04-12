First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,712,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 731,670 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $24.39.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.