First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FCF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.