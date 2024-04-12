Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

