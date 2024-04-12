Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $173.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

