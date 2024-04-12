Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,011,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,874 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,467,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after acquiring an additional 358,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLG stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.