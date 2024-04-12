Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $39.29 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

