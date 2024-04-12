Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Fortrea Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $39.29 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FTRE
Fortrea Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.