Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $379.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.29 and its 200-day moving average is $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

