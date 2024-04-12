Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,891 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.11 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

