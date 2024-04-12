Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
