Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.