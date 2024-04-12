Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

