Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.17% of Worthington Enterprises worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 29,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $59.29 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

