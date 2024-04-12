Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

