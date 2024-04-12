Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.80 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

