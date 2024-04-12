Financial Analysis: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 2.71% 4.79% 1.57% El Pollo Loco 5.45% 9.20% 4.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Portillo’s and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Portillo’s presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

This table compares Portillo’s and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $679.91 million 1.41 $18.42 million $0.31 42.45 El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.60 $25.55 million $0.75 11.93

El Pollo Loco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillo’s. El Pollo Loco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats El Pollo Loco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

