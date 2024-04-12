Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 77,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.