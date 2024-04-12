Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Up 1,475.0% in March

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDIG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

FDIG stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

