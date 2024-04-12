Ferroglobe Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 236% compared to the average volume of 2,128 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,742 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.49 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

