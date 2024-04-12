Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $159.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $178.48 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

