EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Up 2.9%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 688,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 529,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EZCORP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

