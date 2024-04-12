Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $39.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

