Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $397.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $397.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EG opened at $366.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $338,804,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

