Evercore ISI Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $89.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.18 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

