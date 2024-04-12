Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.30

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $35.31. Euroseas shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 10,616 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euroseas

Euroseas Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 60.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.