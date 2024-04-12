Essex LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Essex LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 733 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.30. The company had a trading volume of 343,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,167. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.