Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.04. 197,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

