Essex LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

