Essex LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.74. 962,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

